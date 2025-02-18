Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $129.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $115.07 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 276672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.
CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
