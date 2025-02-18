Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 92,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Get Our Latest Report on Infosys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infosys Price Performance
INFY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 10,779,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.