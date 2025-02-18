Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 92,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 10,779,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

