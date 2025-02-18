WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head to Head Survey

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and WeRide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 8 3 0 2.17 WeRide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus price target of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than WeRide.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.22 billion 5.52 $381.82 million $5.54 30.26 WeRide $56.78 million 182.31 -$275.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and WeRide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and WeRide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.83% 21.55% 14.05% WeRide N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of WeRide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats WeRide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

