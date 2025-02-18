Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 24th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 1,875,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

