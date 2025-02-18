Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,030,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,450,016. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

