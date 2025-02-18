Glenn Pountney Acquires 52,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney purchased 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney purchased 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

MRZ stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. 88,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

