Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Fundamental Global Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fundamental Global
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.