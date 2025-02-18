Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Fundamental Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.