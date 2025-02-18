The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 122,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.