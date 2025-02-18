Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.56

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.5586 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 432,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,691. Relx has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.