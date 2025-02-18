Hillenbrand, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 324,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

