Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $169,204.23 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,530. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

