Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) EVP Sells $40,248.47 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,802.01. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 1,531,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

