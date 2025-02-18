Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 16,005 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 748,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,449,060. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 27th, Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $294,475.68.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $348,175.19.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $48,159.30.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 409,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 394,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

