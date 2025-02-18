Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR) Director Blake Corbet Sells 40,000 Shares

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) Director Blake Corbet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

Plurilock Security Stock Performance

CVE PLUR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. 202,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41. Plurilock Security Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Plurilock Security Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

