Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR) Director Blake Corbet Sells 40,000 Shares

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) Director Blake Corbet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.
Plurilock Security Stock Performance
CVE PLUR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. 202,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41. Plurilock Security Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.
Plurilock Security Company Profile
