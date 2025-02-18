J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,423. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 19.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,612,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

