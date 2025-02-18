NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $258.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.