NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $258.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.08. 2,930,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,529. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

