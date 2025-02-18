Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.33.

BNS traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 956,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$60.68 and a one year high of C$80.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

