Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.
BNS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.