Raymond James Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSU. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.
Trisura Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
