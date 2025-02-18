TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$312,239.52 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Francois Lionel Poirier bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, with a total value of C$312,239.52.

Francois Lionel Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total transaction of C$8,085,219.85.

TSE TRP traded up C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.86. The firm has a market cap of C$68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

