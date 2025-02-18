TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$312,239.52 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Francois Lionel Poirier bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, with a total value of C$312,239.52.
Francois Lionel Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total transaction of C$8,085,219.85.
TC Energy Stock Performance
TSE TRP traded up C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.86. The firm has a market cap of C$68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.