Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 99.07% from the stock’s previous close.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 4.6 %

LON IHG traded down GBX 489.50 ($6.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £102.06 ($128.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,939.85. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,032 ($88.72) and a twelve month high of £109.75 ($138.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Our presenceIHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largestloyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in morethan 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in ourdevelopment pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

