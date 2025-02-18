CIBC Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$66.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.
DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.
View Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Price Performance
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is a support level?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.