CIBC Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$66.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.

Shares of TSE DFY traded down C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.40. 81,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,936. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$41.61 and a twelve month high of C$64.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.88.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

