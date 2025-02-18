Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.73).

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 308.20 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 31,608,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 146.50 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.94).

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.41), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($136,931.49). Also, insider Robert Berry purchased 3,028 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,231.79). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

