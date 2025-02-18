CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.94.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.6 %

CAE Company Profile

TSE CAE traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.76. 651,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.17.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.