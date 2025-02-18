Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.62. 984,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.57 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.57.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
