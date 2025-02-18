Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

