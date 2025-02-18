Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

