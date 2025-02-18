Promising Bank Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Citigroup, Bank of America, Mastercard, and SoFi Technologies are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate as banks or provide financial services. These stocks represent ownership in the bank and can fluctuate in value based on factors such as the bank’s financial performance, interest rates, and overall market conditions. Investors may choose to invest in bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector and potentially benefit from dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.15. 17,824,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.68. 17,516,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 25,932,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,769,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.77. 1,927,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $518.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $576.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.54.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,149,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,586,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77.

