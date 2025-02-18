JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

