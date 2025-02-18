GAM Holding AG Buys 619 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $607.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

