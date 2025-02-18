Leidos (LDOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.61. 895,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,930. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

