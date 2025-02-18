Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

