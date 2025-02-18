Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.