Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

