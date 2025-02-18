D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $56.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.