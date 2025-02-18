Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 85,585 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($115,538.67).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Springfield Properties stock traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.75 ($1.23). 798,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.27. The firm has a market cap of £116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.42. Springfield Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.43).

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Springfield Properties

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

