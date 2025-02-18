Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Purchases $99,502.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,502. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of FOR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 123,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FOR
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.