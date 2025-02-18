Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Purchases $99,502.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,502. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of FOR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 123,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.