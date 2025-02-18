Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $126,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $607.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

