Callahan Advisors LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

