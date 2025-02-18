International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.