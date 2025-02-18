GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,925.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,031 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $175,652,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 949.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,625,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

