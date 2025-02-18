Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.