Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.