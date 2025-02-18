Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX
RTX Price Performance
Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.