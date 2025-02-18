D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 968 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Shares of HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

