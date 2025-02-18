Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

