Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,964,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $969.49 and a 200-day moving average of $923.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.