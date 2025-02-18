United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.