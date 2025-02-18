Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $86.78 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.