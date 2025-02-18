Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $86.78 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
