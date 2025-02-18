Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $24.41 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

