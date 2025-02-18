BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 519,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $184.84 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

