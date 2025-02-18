HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.58 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

